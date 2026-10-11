3 people found dead inside Marin County community of Strawberry

Three people were found dead Sunday evening inside a home in unincorporated Marin County after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots inside, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded just after 5 p.m. to the home on Strawberry Circle in the community of Strawberry minutes after the 911 call. The caller was able to safely leave the residence before deputies established a perimeter and went inside.

Inside, deputies found three people dead. The sheriff's office said the investigation remains in its early stages, but officials do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The identities of those found dead were not immediately released, nor were their causes of death.