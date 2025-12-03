San Francisco mayor chooses Derrick Lew to be chief of police

San Francisco Deputy Chief of police Derrick Lew was picked to lead the city's police department, Mayor Daniel Lurie announced on Wednesday.

Lew, who was born and raised in San Francisco, has been with the department for more than 20 years, and in that time, he has served at the Bayview, Mission and Central stations, the mayor's office said.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to lead the San Francisco Police Department—the gold standard in policing. I have tremendous admiration for the men and women of this department, who risk their lives every day to protect our city. We are safer because of them," incoming Chief Lew said. "As chief, I will continue acting with urgency to get more officers into the department, to attack the drug crisis, to improve street conditions, and to ensure San Francisco remains one of the safest cities in the country."

He also served as captain of the Ingleside Station in 2022, and it's where he first began his career as an officer after graduating from the police academy, according to his captain's message at the time.

His most recent work at the department involved leading the Field Operations Bureau, but he has also overseen work at the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center, which cracks down on drug markets in the city.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era for the San Francisco Police Department and our city. Derrick Lew has been shaped by this city, earning his stripes on the street and earning trust in communities across the city. He knows this city, he knows this department, and he knows the communities we serve," Lurie said in a statement. "I am confident that Incoming Chief Lew will lead this department with a deep sense of responsibility to the people of San Francisco and an unwavering commitment to their safety."