San Francisco mayor to spare police and fire departments from 15% budget cuts

San Francisco is bracing for deep budget cuts, with city departments facing 15 percent reductions to their operating budgets. But Mayor Daniel Lurie confirmed Tuesday that sworn officers — including police and fire — will be spared to maintain public safety.

Bianca Polovina, president of IFPTE Local 21, a union representing 6,500 city workers, highlighted the critical nature of the services at risk. "I get up in the morning, I turn on my tap water — that's Hetch Hetchy water from the PUC. When I commute here to City Hall, I get on the 5R," Polovina said.

Polovina expressed grave concerns over the potential impact on essential services that, though often unseen, form the backbone of the city. "We don't even know yet how severe it could be," they said. "We do that hidden work — the infrastructure work, you don't see it — engineering work, architecture, planning and public health and budget wonks, analysts," they added. Our public health system will be severely compromised if we're looking at that level of cuts."

Jennifer Esteen, a registered nurse for the city, voiced shock at the mayor's decision, warning of the long-term consequences. "We are not made safe only by police," she said. "We're made safe by providing services that help people and services that keep people holistically well." She cautioned that the anticipated cuts could result in higher costs over time than the savings they might initially bring.

"We talk about putting people into treatment where do they go after that?" questioned Esteen, who helps place those with intense psychiatric illness into long term services. "When you have successfully gotten sober and you're in a 90-day program and you want to maintain, are we going to put you back on the street? With a 15% budget cut the answer is back on the street. Without a 15% budget cut the answer is permanent housing. That's where I come in."

In a statement, Lurie emphasized his commitment to preserving public safety saying "we must continue our work to bring crime down. A difficult budget requires difficult choices, but we must always prioritize the safety of San Franciscans — that's why our budget will support the men and women in uniform keeping our city safe with absolutely zero cuts to sworn officers. No matter what comes our way, we must keep our residents safe and bring our economy back, and that's what this budget is going to accomplish."

Tracy McCray, president of the Police Officers Association, reinforced the mayor's stance, highlighting the progress the city has made in reducing crime rates. "We can't wish it to continue to keep it down," McCray said. "It takes action, it takes a lot of things, and I think Mayor Lurie and city leaders, and when the board gets [the budget] they have to avoid the temptation to let their foot off the gas regarding progress that we've made to get crime down. Because if we take our foot off, crime can go right back up."

While police, fire, and emergency services positions may be safe, civilian public safety roles could still face cuts. The public defender's office and district attorney's offices are also being spared cuts. In a statement, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says Lurie's decision to not cut her budget "is a testament to his commitment to prioritizing public safety and making sure that law enforcement agencies like ours have the staff and resources needed to get the job done."

Lyslynn Lacoste, chief of staff for the San Francisco public defender's office, says any cuts to their budget would have a "detrimental effect."

"As of right now public defender's office not just ours but across the nation have been underfunded so we are playing catchup as it is so a 15% cut from our budget would be devastating," she explained. "It would mean a backlog in the courts, it would mean more people not getting quality public defender services which everyone has the right to."

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, vice chair of the Budget Committee, acknowledged the need for difficult decisions. "We have to spend the money to fix the public safety challenges," Dorsey said. "Then I'm convinced we'll see more conventions, more tourists, more commuters, and we'll see the revenue grow."

Polovina countered, arguing that the city should ensure big tech companies pay taxes to help offset the budget deficit. Still, they expressed optimism the city can find a solution to save jobs and services. "This is about protecting city services for anyone entering San Francisco for whatever the purpose."