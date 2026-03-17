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San Francisco police arrest man suspected of attacking, seriously injuring woman

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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San Francisco police said a suspect was arrested in an attack that left a woman seriously injured near UN Plaza on Monday.

According to police, officers were patrolling near 7th and Market streets when, just after 8 a.m., they saw what police say was a possible aggravated assault incident.

The officers immediately detained a man who was trying to leave the scene, and they also went to help a woman who was lying on the ground, injured, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, and the man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and battery, causing serious bodily injury.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Wright, of Oakland. According to police, Wright has three active out-of-county warrants.

He was booked into the San Francisco County Main Jail, police said. 

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