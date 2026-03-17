San Francisco police arrest man suspected of attacking, seriously injuring woman

San Francisco police said a suspect was arrested in an attack that left a woman seriously injured near UN Plaza on Monday.

According to police, officers were patrolling near 7th and Market streets when, just after 8 a.m., they saw what police say was a possible aggravated assault incident.

The officers immediately detained a man who was trying to leave the scene, and they also went to help a woman who was lying on the ground, injured, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, and the man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and battery, causing serious bodily injury.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Wright, of Oakland. According to police, Wright has three active out-of-county warrants.

He was booked into the San Francisco County Main Jail, police said.