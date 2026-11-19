A jury in San Francisco has convicted a man of murder in a deadly 2022 shooting that stemmed from a line-cutting dispute at a pizza parlor in the city's Bayview, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Malachi Barton of San Francisco was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Delorean Angel. Barton was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle and the allegation of personally discharging a firearm causing death.

"Mr. Barton took Delorean Angel's life over the most trivial of disagreements, and as a result the victim's family will feel that loss forever," Jenkins said in a statement. "This verdict holds Mr. Barton accountable that harm, and I hope it brings some peace to the victim's family as they heal from Angel's death."

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation at a pizza parlor at 3rd Street and Shafter Avenue on the night of July 1, 2022. The victim had cut Barton off in a walk-up line.

Angel then attempted to drive away from the pizza parlor but cut off Barton again while attempting a three-point turn. Barton then pulled up his car next to Angel's and fired five shots into Angel's car, killing him.

Barton was arrested the following afternoon at his home.

Assistant District Nathan Quigley said, "Angel was beloved by so many. He was shot to death over the smallest of perceived slights, after a night out with his friends, several blocks from his home, because Mr. Barton was angry and armed."

Prosecutors said Barton remains in custody ahead of sentencing on Thursday.