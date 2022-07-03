San Francisco police make arrest in Bayview District homicide

Watch CBS News
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police have arrested a man on suspicion of the shooting death of another on Friday in the Bayview.

Robert Malachi Barton, 33, of SF, was arrested at approximately 12:30 p.m. after a search warrant was issued for his residence on Espanola Street and tactical teams arrived, police said.

The shooting occurred July 1 at approximately 11:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 38-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that an initial investigation determined that the victim had allegedly been involved in a dispute with the suspect which had escalated.

This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

