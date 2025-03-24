San Francisco philanthropist Roselyne Swig remains dedicated to her mission at 94

San Francisco philanthropist Roselyne "Cissie" Swig, at 94 years old, remains a prominent figure in the city's social justice and arts communities.

Recently awarded the key to the city for her lifelong commitment to both causes, Swig attributes her dedication to philanthropy to the lessons instilled in her by her mother.

"My mother was my strongest influence," Swig said. "And I guess I learned from her the value of giving back."

Swig's efforts to give back continue to be a family affair. She has passed down the importance of generosity to her children and grandchildren, particularly focusing on uplifting disadvantaged communities.

A key principle guiding her family's work stems from her Jewish faith.

"We have a term, a Hebrew phrase, called 'tikkun olam,'" she said. "And that phrase, when translated, says, give back to those in need without any expectation of getting something for yourself in return."

One example of this philosophy in action is the revitalization of India Basin Shoreline Park in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. Once a hazardous wasteland, the site was transformed after Swig, as co-chair of the capital campaign committee, rallied local leaders and community members to support the project.

"It was really transformative because it allowed me to become aware and part of a community that had gone through, and was going through, very, very difficult times," Swig said.

Swig's influence extends beyond her immediate family. Her grandson, Adam Swig, runs the nonprofit Value Culture, which works to unite different communities. He attributes much of his approach to philanthropy to his grandmother's example.

"The greatest gift my grandmother ever gave me was the gift of giving back, of knowing how to give back," Adam Swig said. "That's the one thing we hope to leave people with."

For Roselyne Swig, whether it's a political leader or a community member, her message to the people of San Francisco is simple yet profound.

"They are part of a world that cares," she said. "So, I guess that's what gives me the most pleasure."

As her legacy continues through her family and community work, Roselyne Swig remains committed to finding new ways to give back to those in need.