Part of the Bay Area will be under flood watch as heavy rain expected

The North Bay will experience moderate to heavy rain on Saturday, with the rest of the region seeing light, scattered rainfall, the National Weather Service said.

Widespread rain will begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening, and a flood watch will go into effect at 4 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday for the North Bay.

There was also a dense fog advisory in the North Bay and Marin Hills until noon Saturday. Visibility will be at or under ¼ mile in the dense fog.

The NWS said residents could see flooding in low-lying areas such as rivers, creeks and streams, and flooding could happen in poor drainage and urban areas.

The rest of the region will get light rain on Saturday and through the night, but on Sunday, the heavy rainfall from the North Bay will shift south toward downtown San Francisco, Oakland and part of the inland East Bay.

Temperatures in the region will be in the mid-to-high 50s and low 60s.

The rain is expected to continue until about Christmas Day