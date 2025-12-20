Watch CBS News
Weather

Part of the Bay Area will be under flood watch as heavy rain expected

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

The North Bay will experience moderate to heavy rain on Saturday, with the rest of the region seeing light, scattered rainfall, the National Weather Service said.

Widespread rain will begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening, and a flood watch will go into effect at 4 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday for the North Bay.

There was also a dense fog advisory in the North Bay and Marin Hills until noon Saturday. Visibility will be at or under ¼ mile in the dense fog.

The NWS said residents could see flooding in low-lying areas such as rivers, creeks and streams, and flooding could happen in poor drainage and urban areas.

The rest of the region will get light rain on Saturday and through the night, but on Sunday, the heavy rainfall from the North Bay will shift south toward downtown San Francisco, Oakland and part of the inland East Bay.

Temperatures in the region will be in the mid-to-high 50s and low 60s. 

The rain is expected to continue until about Christmas Day

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue