Power outage in San Francisco affecting over 100,000 customers and BART system

Multiple San Francisco neighborhoods were affected by a power outage on Saturday afternoon, according to PG&E's website.

The outage map showed The Presidio, Seacliff, Outer and Inner Richmond, Golden Gate Park, the Panhandle, Inner and Outer Sunset, and part of West of Twin Peaks as being affected. Parts of the Western Addition and Downtown were also shown as being part of the power outage.

Just before 3 p.m., PG&E's website stated that about 30% of the city was without power.

BART said trains were not stopping at Powell Street and the Civic Center stations due to a power outage.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said the outage may be affecting traffic lights, and drivers should treat the intersections as four-way stops.

Multiple San Francisco neighborhoods were affected by a power outage on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. PG&E

PG&E's outage center states that over 100,000 customers in San Francisco were without power, and according to their website, power restoration was estimated to be around 3:45 for some areas and undetermined for other parts of the city.

PG&E has not said what may have caused the outage.