Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Power outage in San Francisco affecting over 100,000 customers and BART system

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

Multiple San Francisco neighborhoods were affected by a power outage on Saturday afternoon, according to PG&E's website.

The outage map showed The Presidio, Seacliff, Outer and Inner Richmond, Golden Gate Park, the Panhandle, Inner and Outer Sunset, and part of West of Twin Peaks as being affected. Parts of the Western Addition and Downtown were also shown as being part of the power outage.

Just before 3 p.m., PG&E's website stated that about 30% of the city was without power.

BART said trains were not stopping at Powell Street and the Civic Center stations due to a power outage.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said the outage may be affecting traffic lights, and drivers should treat the intersections as four-way stops.

A map of San Francisco neighborhoods showing a power outage
Multiple San Francisco neighborhoods were affected by a power outage on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. PG&E

PG&E's outage center states that over 100,000 customers in San Francisco were without power, and according to their website, power restoration was estimated to be around 3:45 for some areas and undetermined for other parts of the city.

PG&E has not said what may have caused the outage.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue