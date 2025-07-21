Elderly pedestrian in San Francisco dies after being struck by scooter

A pedestrian in San Francisco died after being struck by a scooter on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to the report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian just before 4 p.m. in the area of 6th and Market Streets. They arrived to find a 77-year-old pedestrian with life-threatening injuries and provided aid until medics arrived to take him to the hospital.

The scooter rider remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, poilice said. The unidentified pedestrian died of his injuries at the hospital.

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition said the ninth pedestrian death in 2025 highlights a need to educate others on the safe use of e-bikes and e-scooters and a shared-responsibility approach to street safety.

"Streets are our largest civic space, and we all share responsibility for the safety of others, especially those who are more vulnerable than ourselves," said Claire Amable, Director of Advocacy for the SF Bicycle Coalition, in a prepared statement. "That means the most vulnerable road users should be given deference and as much space as possible; pedestrians are more vulnerable than bike and scooter users, and people biking and rolling are more vulnerable than those driving cars."

There was no word on whether the alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or by texting a tip to TIP411 and beginning the message with "SFPD."