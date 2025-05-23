San Francisco launches review of parks nonprofit accused of misusing millions in funds

San Francisco city officials announced Friday that a "public integrity assessment" will be conducted on the San Francisco Parks Alliance, amid reports that the nonprofit improperly spent millions of dollars.

City Attorney David Chiu said he and City Controller Greg Wagner will conduct the joint review of the group's finances and its agreements with city departments. The review was requested by Mayor Daniel Lurie's office, the city's Recreation and Park Department and the Port of San Francisco.

"The public reports of financial mismanagement at the Parks Alliance are extremely troubling," Chiu said in a statement. "Any contributions meant to benefit the public should be used for that purpose."

Wagner added, "The serious allegations we're hearing about Parks Alliance need to be addressed with urgency."

According to Chiu, the Parks Alliance raises money for minor civic improvements and large-scale construction on public spaces. The group has agreements with the Recreation and Park Department along with the Port for these purposes.

Chiu said many of the funds raised under the agreements can only be used for city-approved projects and cannot be used for Parks Alliance staff salaries or other unrelated administrative overhead.

A recent report by the San Francisco Chronicle found the group used at least $3.8 million earmarked for public projects to instead cover its own operating costs. The group's former CEO and CFO have departed.

Donors along with families who rely on city parks have expressed outrage over the allegations.

One of the largest donors, the Baker Street Foundation, told CBS News Bay Area that it contributed $3 million to the organization to build two playgrounds at Crane Cove Park in the city's Dogpatch several years ago, but the projects have not materialized.

Nicola Miner, part of the Baker Street Foundation board, said she learned only recently that $1.9 million of the donated funds had reportedly been spent on general expenditures.

"I wanted a park here, that was what our money was for. The money was not for general operating expenses. And so, I just feel a real sense of betrayal," she told CBS News Bay Area.

Miner said the greatest loss is felt by local families who had counted on the playgrounds for their children.

"The fact that they took money away from families, I'm speechless. I actually can't even believe somebody would do that," she added.

In the meantime, Lurie has instructed city departments to pause any outstanding grants to the Parks Alliance and has directed city departments not to enter into any new partnership agreements with the group.