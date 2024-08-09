San Francisco opera showcase highlights trans, nonbinary artists

San Francisco company the Parallel Opera is producing a special show entitled "Expansive" which celebrates the talents of gender nonconforming opera artists.

Wilford Kelly, a bass baritone with the San Francisco Opera chorus, is bringing a unique perspective to the stage.

Originally from Florida, Kelly moved to San Francisco to pursue his creative dreams and has since become a prominent figure in the operatic world. Kelly's journey into music began with gospel, R&B and pop.

"I grew up singing mostly gospel, R&B, pop, but I didn't really take music seriously until I was around 18, and that's when I started singing opera," he said.

Now a member of the prestigious San Francisco Opera chorus, Kelly is known for his powerful voice and his eclectic creative styles.

He expressed a hope to challenge the older traditions of the genre.

"Gender wise, you can be forced into a binary. As a bass baritone myself, it's very easy to become the evil dad, in just about every show," he said.

Kelly is particularly excited about his upcoming participation in "Expansive," a showcase for transgender and nonbinary classical artists.

"To have something that highlights this extremely important part of who we are as artists and as people, really meant a lot to me. I'm so honored they asked. Excited to share the music, and commune with the people," he explained.

The showcase is organized by Opera Parallel, with manager Daniel Harvey emphasizing the event's focus on community.

"You know opera and music has been for centuries, the heart of community. And, we want to draw on that power. The power of music to bring people together," Harvey said.

For Kelly, music represents a place of safety and authenticity.

"I've always felt so at home within music, like, I can't see myself doing anything else."