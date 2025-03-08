Watch CBS News
Armed man in San Francisco hospitalized after officer-involved shooting, police say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

A man who police said fired at least one shot and was threatening neighbors is in the hospital after he was struck by gunfire in a shooting involving at least one officer near Golden Gate Park in San Fransico Saturday evening.

Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to 41st Avenue and Lincoln Way for reports that a man was armed with a firearm and was threatening neighbors in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. 

When officers tried to contact the man, they said he fired his gun and an officer-involved shooting occurred. 

The man was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital, police said. He is expected to survive. 

Police said this was an isolated event and there is no threat to the public. 

It's unclear at this time how many shots were fired. Police did not mention any other injuries.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management posted on social media urging people to avoid the area. 

No other details were released and the investigation is ongoing. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

