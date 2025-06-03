San Francisco officer injured while chasing wanted person in Tenderloin

A San Francisco officer was injured while chasing a wanted person Tuesday afternoon in the Tenderloin, police said.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers assigned to the Tenderloin Station saw a wanted subject on the 400 block of Eddy Street.

Police said they tried to detain the subject, but the person ran from officers. The officers chased after the person, and police said that during the foot pursuit, one of the officers was injured.

San Francisco Police did not say how the officer was injured, but that the injury was not life-threatening.

The person was later taken into custody, and the officer was taken to the hospital.