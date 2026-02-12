San Francisco police arrest teen suspect in mass shooting near Ocean Beach

Police in San Francisco announced that a teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in the Richmond District near Ocean Beach late last year.

On the night of Nov. 8, officers were called to the area of Fulton Street and the Great Highway. Officers located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Four juvenile victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while an adult male victim suffered injuries that were life-threatening. All five victims were taken to the hospital.

At the time, police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

In an update Thursday, police said officers with the Violence Reduction Team were able to identify a 17-year-old male suspect. On Saturday, the teen was located Galvez Avenue and 3rd Street in the city's Bayview neighborhood.

The teen, whose name is not being released due to his age, was later arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

He was booked on multiple counts including felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of stolen property.