San Francisco neighbors fed up as 3 straight weekends of concerts wrap up at Golden Gate Park

Three weekends. Three massive concerts. Tens of thousands of fans packing Golden Gate Park.

From Dead & Company's concert series to the three-day Outside Lands festival, and now, country star Zach Bryan headlining the Polo Field on Friday night, San Francisco has been a music capital this month.

The concerts brought a big economic boost for businesses across the city, but for some neighbors living near the park, it's been three weekends of frustration.

"The biggest challenge for me has been parking," said Franco Fortin, who lives about a block from the Polo Field. "I do not have a garage or a driveway spot. So I have to street park."

Fortin said last Saturday, during Outside Lands, he drove out around noon. When he returned, he couldn't find parking for 30 minutes and eventually parked his car 12 blocks away from home.

Neighbors said traffic, parking headaches, and noise have become routine whenever a major event takes over Golden Gate Park.

On the city's 311 website, complaints poured in over the last two weekends. Residents reported blocked driveways, trash, urine bottles, and plenty of noise.

Some of the comments were explicit: "Shut that ******* noise off. They just don't ******* care."

Another person wrote: "Take your Outside ******* Lands and go **** yourselves. This is a residential neighborhood."

Not everyone was completely against the shows. But even big music fans admit they're relieved the streak is over.

"Three long weekends and I'm glad it's finally over," said neighbor Spencer Miller.

Others turned the chaos into an opportunity. Some rented out driveway spots for cash. Two middle schoolers even set up a stand to sell homemade cookies and brownies to concert-goers.

"A long time ago, we saw our neighbors doing it. So we decided to do it. And then we made money, so we kept doing it," said 14-year-old Nicholas Sweeney.

Despite the inconvenience, Fortin says the concerts have been good for the city's economy, and local businesses in particular. He hopes San Francisco comes up with a plan to help residents next summer, such as temporary parking permits.

Recreation and Park officials said they're aware of the complaints and are working with public transit agencies to ease congestion. But a long-term solution for next year's events may take time.

The good news for neighbors: Friday night's Zach Bryan show is just a one-day event—unlike Outside Lands and Dead & Company's three-day runs.