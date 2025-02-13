San Francisco Mayor Lurie says city ready for high-profile sporting events; "You're going to be safe"

Just five weeks into his tenure, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie finds the city he now leads at the center of national attention as it prepares to host the NBA All-Star Weekend. Amid concerns over the city's readiness, Lurie has a clear message for residents and visitors alike.

"You're going to be safe and secure in San Francisco," he assured in an interview with CBS News Bay Area.

The high-profile event marks the beginning of a major moment for San Francisco, the host city for Super Bowl LX in February 2026, and one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup in June and July 2026.

For Lurie, a passionate sports fan, the timing couldn't be better.

"It's an honor to be mayor at this time, and it's an exciting opportunity for our city," he said. "We get to show off to the world what we all know — when we're at our best, we are the greatest city in the world."

But with the excitement, comes challenges. The San Francisco Police Department remains critically understaffed, raising concerns about the city's ability to handle the influx of visitors this weekend. Despite this, Lurie says the city will not be calling in additional officers from neighboring counties. Instead, SFPD officers will be working around the clock throughout the weekend.

"All days off are gone for the weekend so SFPD officers will be out in full force," he explained.

"Everyone's on standby. [The California Highway Patrol] has offered support if we need it, but right now, we feel like we have things under control," Lurie stated. "We're always ready and willing to call our partners, whether it's state or federal officials."

Beyond basketball, the city will also be hosting thousands of visitors for Lunar New Year celebrations, including the Miss Chinatown USA pageant and ball on Friday and the Chinese New Year Parade on Saturday. With multiple events happening simultaneously, public safety is a top concern.

"We're a major city, so just be aware," Lurie emphasized. "If you're walking down a city block in New York or Miami, you stay aware."

Under the national spotlight, Lurie remains confident that the city will rise to the occasion.

"Being in the national spotlight is what we are built for," he said. "Come on out, enjoy, and welcome to San Francisco."