San Francisco music venues and bars get financial boost from the city with grants

San Francisco provides grants to help struggling venues survive

San Francisco provides grants to help struggling venues survive

San Francisco provides grants to help struggling venues survive

San Francisco officials are providing struggling businesses with entertainment and revitalization grants in the hopes of bringing more visitors in to experience the city's unique culture.

Jay Bordeleau, owner of the popular Civic Center neighborhood jazz bar and restaurant Mr. Tipple's, is rekindling the vibrant spirit of San Francisco's music scene with a new initiative.

Bordeleau has dedicated nearly a decade to fostering a positive platform for jazz in the city, but he saw his efforts come to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a complete, horrible shut down with nothing going on, and us pulling out our hair. And it's nice to be back," Bordeleau said.

The pandemic's impact on arts and entertainment venues in San Francisco was profound, leading to widespread closures and economic strain.

Now, Bordeleau is reinvigorating Mr. Tipple's with a creative approach to boost local engagement. He has introduced the San Francisco Jazz Passport, a program that encourages patrons to explore the city's jazz scene. Participants who visit all four participating jazz clubs -- Mr. Tipple's, the Dawn Club, Keys Jazz Bistro, and Black Cat -- will receive a stamp in their passport and a complimentary return visit with a round of drinks.

"Mr. Tipple's was a way to bridge back music and restaurants into the same space," Bordeleau explained. "We're excited to make sure that everyone knows about how much live music and small intimate venues exist here in San Francisco."

The program is supported by an entertainment grant from the city, which Bordeleau applied for to help revitalize traffic and enthusiasm for local venues.

This grant is part of a broader effort by the city to support arts and culture in the wake of the pandemic's disruptions.

John Eric Sanchez, owner of Executive Order Bar & Lounge on Mission Street in the SoMa neighborhood, also received a grant from the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development. Sanchez expressed cautious optimism about the grant's impact.

"I think that any help from the city is much more than we really received from the city in the past 4 years," he said.

Sanchez plans to use the funds to host new themed events at his venue, collaborating with local artists to draw in crowds and rejuvenate interest.

The Office of Economic and Workforce Development has awarded grants to 14 local businesses, including those run by Bordeleau and Sanchez.

Program director Ben Van Houten emphasized the importance of these venues to the city's cultural fabric.

"Arts and culture have always been a critical part of San Francisco's identity, and I think that the commitments that we're making today in partnership with arts, and culture, and nightlife and entertainment are a reflection of that commitment," Van Houten said.

As Bordeleau prepares to launch the Jazz Passport program, he remains enthusiastic about the potential impact. For him, the rhythm of recovery continues.