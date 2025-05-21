San Francisco Muni Metro stations temporarily closed because of equipment problem

San Francisco Muni Metro stations were closed between Embarcadero and Van Ness on Wednesday afternoon because of an equipment problem, transit authorities said.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency initially reported around 12:30 p.m. a problem with overhead equipment on the light-rail line between the Embarcadero and Montgomery stations.

As of shortly after 2:30 p.m., the Muni Metro stations at Embarcadero, Montgomery, Powell, Civic Center and Van Ness were closed while maintenance personnel worked to fix the problem.

Bus shuttles took passengers between the affected stations during the service disruption, according to Muni officials. SFMTA said on social media at 3:34 p.m. that service was being restored with residual delays following repairs.

The bus shuttles were to continue for another hour or longer as needed, SFMTA said.



