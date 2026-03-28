2 San Francisco Muni bus passengers stabbed in separate incidents

Two people were stabbed in separate incidents while riding San Francisco Muni buses on Friday, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department said the first incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the area of Mission and 13th streets.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been stabbed. Police said medics responded to the scene and took the woman to a hospital. Her condition was not disclosed.

Police did not provide any suspect information and said no one was arrested.

The second incident was reported at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of 6th and Mission streets. Police said responding officers found a man with stab wounds; they provided first aid until medics arrived to take him to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The initial investigation indicated that an argument had happened between two male passengers that escalated into a physical altercation, police said. During the fight, one passenger stabbed the other and then fled from the scene.

No suspect information was provided in the second incident. Police have not said whether the incidents were related.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has not responded to repeated inquiries about the stabbings.

Anyone with information about either incident was asked to contact the Police Department.