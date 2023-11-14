5 people rescued from 2-alarm fire at residential building in San Francisco's Mission District

Firefighters rescued five people from a burning building in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning, three of whom were taken to hospital.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the two-alarm fire at 975 Valencia Street was under control as of 7 a.m. The fire was active on all three floors of the building with people rescued from inside the building and off of fire escapes.

This two-alarm fire at 975 Valencia Street is now under control with 5 rescued by #SFFD, and 3 transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries- @RedCrossNorCal being called to assist with potentially 8 displaced.



— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 14, 2023

As many as eight people were displaced in the fire and the Red Cross was on hand to provide assistance.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area of 21st and Valencia Streets, the fire department said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.