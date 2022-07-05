12 police officers hurt dispersing crowd in San Francisco Mission District overnight

SAN FRANCISCO -- A crowd in San Francisco's Mission District celebrating the Fourth of July became unruly when officers arrived to break it up, leading to a number of officers getting injured, police said.

The San Francisco Police Mission District station tweeted Tuesday about the incident, saying officers responded at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday to a large crowd and fire at 24th St. and Harrison Street.

On 7/5/22 at 0039 hrs, @SFPDMission officers responded to a large crowd & fire at 24th/Harrison. Officers attempted to disperse the hostile crowd. Fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at officers. 12 officers were injured as a result. @SFPD #sfpd #sanfrancisco #missiondistrict pic.twitter.com/6ea0xLLRgE — SFPD Mission Station (@SFPDMission) July 5, 2022

Police said the crowd was hostile and people in the crowd tossed fireworks and glass bottles at officers, injuring 12 of them.

No one was arrested. Officers eventually were able to clear the crowds from the street and firefighters extinguished the fire before it was able to spread.

The incident was one of 247 fire calls the San Francisco Fire Department responded to on July 4th, which included 67 outside fires, 82 wildland fires, 2 structure fires, and dozens of calls reporting smoke or other miscellaneous issues.