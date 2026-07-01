San Francisco Mission Bay venue cancels World Cup viewing parties after shooting

A venue in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood that has become a gathering place for World Cup matches has canceled all upcoming viewing parties after a shooting that injured two people Tuesday night.

In a statement Wednesday, SPARK Social SF said it has canceled all upcoming watch parties for the remainder of the tournament, saying it was in "the interest of protecting the safety of our guests, staff, vendors and community." The venue at 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North would remain open for regular business, but games would not be broadcast.

"We're deeply saddened that these gatherings must come to an end, but we believe this is the right decision as we prioritize the safety and well-being of our community," the business posted on social media.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Mission Bay around 9:10 p.m., as the Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador was concluding.

Police said the shooter had been involved in a verbal altercation prior to the shooting. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter had left the area before officers arrived, police said.

Meanwhile in San Jose, police declared an unlawful assembly when a World Cup celebration became unruly late Tuesday night. Two people were stabbed during separate altercations and multiple arrests were made.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.