2 stabbed, arrests made after World Cup party in San Jose turns unruly

Two people were stabbed and multiple arrests were made after a World Cup celebration in downtown San Jose Tuesday night became unruly, police said.

Thousands of people had packed San Pedro Square to watch the Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador, in which Mexico won its first knockout match in four decades.

Around 11:30 p.m., more than two hours after the match ended, the department posted on social media that an unlawful assembly was declared, ordering people at Santa Clara Street and Almaden Avenue to immediately disperse. A dispersal order was ordered for a crowd near Post and First streets shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The San Jose Police Department has declared an unlawful assembly and in the name of the People of the State of California, order all those assembled at Santa Clara St and Almaden Ave to immediately disperse, which means to break up this assembly. If you do not do so, you may be… pic.twitter.com/eJyuvDKbHd — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 1, 2026

In a statement Wednesday morning, police said while the "overwhelming majority" of watch party attendees came to celebrate responsibly, others took part in "disorderly and unruly conduct" that had overshadowed the celebration.

Officers said multiple fights occurred and fireworks were set off in crowded areas. Victims were stabbed in two separate altercations.

Police said the victims' injuries were not life threatening.

Officers also said they assisted medical personnel after a crowd surrounded an ambulance and several people climbed onto the vehicle. While attempting to restore order, police said the crowd threw bottles at responding officers.

Police said they made multiple arrests and the individuals were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for various offenses.

"The San Jose Police Department supports community celebrations, but we will never tolerate violence, interference with first responders, or conduct that places others at risk," police said in a statement.

San Pedro Square will continue to hold watch parties through the conclusion of the World Cup, including for Wednesday's match featuring the United States and Bosnia-Herzegovina, which is being played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.