San Francisco Mayor Breed announces start of interfaith winter shelter program

San Francisco's faith communities and religious institutions will again provide additional beds for homeless people during the winter season, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

The Interfaith Winter Shelter program will increase shelter capacity by 30 to 80 beds per night now through March 24.

The overnight shelter rotates between five locations, each represented by a different faith community: Canon Kip Senior Center, Saint Mary's Cathedral, St. Mark's Lutheran, and First Unitarian Universalist Church.

Dinner and breakfast are served every day through the program. All sites welcome all genders and accept self-referrals, ages 18 years and older.

The program is run by the San Francisco Interfaith Council, Episcopal Community Services and the city's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

San Francisco provides shelter and housing to almost 16,000 homeless and formerly homeless individuals every night, of which more than 3,000 are in shelters, according to the mayor's office.