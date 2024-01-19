San Francisco man convicted in horrific sexual assaults of 2 children; facing 50 years to life

A San Francisco man is facing up to 50 years to life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting two minors over a 10-year period, according to authorities.

Robert Thomas, 56, pleaded guilty to multiple child sex assaults between 2001 and 2011, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday. Thomas also admitted to committing aggravated sexual assault of a child and disclosed having a previous strike offense, according to the statement.

In May 2011, authorities found out a female victim had been sexually assaulted by Thomas since 1998 at the age of eight. Thomas would threaten to kill her if she informed anyone of his actions.

When the victim was nine, the abuse became much worse, with Thomas committing sodomy and oral copulation with the child. At the age of 12, he attempted to rape her, and by the age of 15, he had raped her on multiple occasions. He threatened to kill not only her but also her family members every time after he was done sexually assaulting the victim, prosecutors said.

In May 2011, Thomas was taken in by the police following a report from the victim. Later on investigations revealed that he had committed sexual assaults against multiple girls and women, with ages ranging from 8 to 19.

Investigations revealed that in March 2001, Thomas sexually assaulted a girl who was 12 years old. In the middle of the night, Thomas woke the victim up and whispered for her to come in his direction. When she agreed thats when he assualted the victim. She screamed and he pleaded with her to not tell anyone.

"I would like to thank the survivors of these horrific crimes for their courage and for trusting in my office to deliver justice for them," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement.

"These survivors have waited far too long to receive justice. Finally, Mr. Thomas will now face consequences for his depraved crimes. I hope the outcome of this case sends a message of hope to those suffering and a warning to perpetrators. My office will leave no stone unturned and do everything in our power to ensure there is accountability, no matter how long it takes."

"This case is a testament to the power and strength of sexual assault survivors," said Assistant District Attorney Melissa Demetral.

"Not only were they incredibly brave to report the abuse, but they also persevered for years as the case made its way through the justice system. They stand together as seven fierce women to reclaim their power, a power that the defendant took from them for so long. I am truly honored to have met and worked with every single one of them. The defendant's conduct in this case is truly deplorable. And this plea reflects the gravity of his conduct." said the D.A.

Thomas is slated to be sentenced on February 6, according to the District Attorney's Office.