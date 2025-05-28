Watch CBS News
Man convicted of firing gun outside San Francisco bar sentenced to federal prison

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A man who convicted for firing a gun outside a crowded bar in San Francisco has been sentenced to federal prison, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of California, a judge sentenced 37-year-old Fernando Aguilera of Honduras to 45 months at a hearing on Tuesday.

Aguilera was convicted in February on one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition following a bench trial. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 18, 2023.

Prosecutors said Aguilera went to the bar on two separate occasions and took a gun out of his waistband. After leaving the establishment, he fired into the air two separate times with people and vehicles nearby.

After police responded, prosecutors said Aguilera fled from officers before he was apprehended in the garden of a nearby home. During a search, police said they found a firearm with the wrong caliber bullet stuck in the chamber, along with ammunition in his bag.

Prosecutors said Aguilera had four prior felony convictions, including being an accessory, being a prohibited person with ammunition and second-degree burglary.

Along with the prison term, Aguilera was also sentenced to three years of supervised release once he is out of prison.

Aguilera has been in custody since the incident, prosecutors said.

