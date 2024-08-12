San Francisco man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping in Pittsburg

A San Francisco man was arrested Sunday in Pittsburg on suspicion of kidnapping, according to police.

At about 2 p.m., Brentwood Police got a call about a man and a woman having a physical altercation inside a vehicle. The caller was able to give police a partial license plate, which led officers to identifying the car.

A BOLO alert, Be On The Lookout, was issued in Contra Costa County and the greater Bay Area, and the vehicle was located in Pittsburg.

James Llarena, 21, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and other offenses.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital. Investigators believe that Llarena and the woman were acquainted.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to call 925-809-7792. Callers may remain anonymous.