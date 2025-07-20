San Francisco LGBTQ community concerned about end of specialized 988 care for struggling youth

As of Thursday, the LGBTQ youth support option on the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has ended, but Gov. Gavin Newsom said in California, those services will remain.

The move to remove the services started in June, when the Trump administration announced on June 17 it would eliminate the LGBTQ+ specific services.

It's a change that 17-year-old Maya Leach said could be deadly.

"These are people are extremely high risk and if they don't have the proper resources they can very easily take their own lives," explained Leach.

Leach was devastated by the news but not surprised.

"I myself am an LGBTQIA+ youth and it's something I'm very proud of, but it's also something I have to keep up with," Leach elaborated. "Something I have to work a little harder to get justice for."

Leach experienced some relief when Newsom announced, through a partnership with The Trevor Project, that the California Health and Human Services Agency would provide counselors with increased training to assist LGBTQ+ youth. And that there will still be a hotline to contact via The Trevor Project at 1‑866‑488‑7386.

But Leach still has concerns.

"I'm very appreciative of it, but I also can't stop thinking about all the people in all the other states," Leach said. "It's very important. 40% of LGBTQI+ youth consider suicide. That was data from the last year. They are affected disproportionately when it comes to mental health crises as well as many other things."

The Trevor Project's 2024 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ+ Young People states that not only did 39% of LGTBQ+ youth seriously consider suicide, but that when they sought mental health care, 50% of them were unable to get it in the past year.

For the past three years, LGBTQ+ youth could contact 988 and press 3 to connect them to a counselor specifically trained to support their mental health needs, which are sometimes associated with discrimination and violence they often face. Some of the other mental health crises LGBTQ+ people face are discrimination-induced mental distress, mood disorders and substance abuse, according to a study in the National Library of Medicine.

In San Francisco's Castro neighborhood, surrounded by a culture of support and rainbow flags, Sam Hayes couldn't help but be disappointed by the loss of another resource.

"It's just a weird situation that you wake up every day and something else is taken away," said Hayes. "It's really sad."

Hayes identifies as a gay man. He said he is fortunate to have a supportive community, but he knows some other people, especially outside of California, aren't so lucky and they may need the specialized services.

"I think it's a valuable tool for someone who's struggling and to take that away is, I don't even know what to say," said Hayes. "It's horrible."

Both Hayes and Leach said they are grateful to live in a state that's pushing back against these changes and educating 988 counselors statewide.

Still, Leach wants to emphasize that there are other options for support and encourages people to seek them out.

"There's so many resources and there's also such great community, especially living in the Bay Area," Leach detailed. "There's such great community here for LGBTQ community. Especially LGBTQIA+ youth and really taking advantage of that and find hope with other people is really important and really impactful."

Even though the "Press 3" option is no longer available, anyone in crisis can still call or text the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline to be connected with a counselor.

Veterans, a group also at higher risk of suicide compared to the general public, will still be able to access their own support by calling 988 and pressing 1.