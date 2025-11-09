Flyers at San Francisco International worry about safety in the skies as controllers work without pay

Travelers are facing mounting delays and cancellations as the Federal Aviation Administration enforces flight reductions at the nation's 40 busiest airports, including San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Oakland International Airport (OAK), due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. As of Sunday evening, FlightAware reported 47 cancellations and more than 220 delays at SFO.

Among those affected was the Edelman family, who faced a two-hour delay while trying to get home to New Jersey.

"We're not going to be home until well after midnight, which for the kids, it's going to be a tough turnaround for school in the morning," said Dan Edelman. His wife, Anne Roc, added, "Our son is going to be graduating high school, so we're visiting colleges out in California. [Had we known about the shutdown,] that trip would've been postponed."

The FAA said the cuts are necessary to maintain safety in the skies. But despite reassurances from the FAA, passengers said the situation is stressful. Some admitted they would have postponed trips had they known how severely the shutdown would impact air traffic controllers. Many, however, had booked flights months in advance.

"If we had to plan it all over again, knowing that you have the staffing shortages that are in effect now, I think we would have absolutely delayed this trip and planned it for a different time," Edelman said.

The family expressed concerns about safety, especially as air traffic controllers work under the strain of no pay and mandatory overtime.

Scott Bennett, another delayed passenger from Arizona, said he would have canceled his flight. "I'm a nervous flyer, so I hope they're doing what they need to do to keep us safe. I assume they are. I do know a lot of people are working without getting paid," he said.

Despite the concerns, aviation experts insist it is still safe to fly. Harvey Scolnick, a retired air traffic controller with 38 years of experience, said he would personally fly.

"I would not be afraid to fly. I'm confident that the workforce is dedicated, and that they know when to say uncle when the traffic gets too heavy for them," Scolnick said. He acknowledged that controllers face emotional and financial pressures, particularly in high-cost areas like the Bay Area, but emphasized their professionalism.

"When I had emotional factors that were affecting my life, when I sat down at that radar scope and I plugged in, and I said, 'turn right, heading 130, climb and maintain 5,000,' that's all I thought of," he said.

Julie Gainsley, a retired flight attendant of 48 years who now works as an airport concierge at SFO, said she would avoid flying right now.

"I would choose not to fly at this time, not so much because it's not safe, but because it's a hassle. It's long lines, canceled flights, not getting you where you really want to go on time," Gainsley said. She stressed that flying remains the safest mode of travel.

Still, for families like the Edelmans, the staffing shortages at air traffic control towers nationwide make travel stressful.

"Who wants to bring their family aboard a plane when you don't know that you have the absolute ideal conditions?" Edelman asked.