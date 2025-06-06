Watch CBS News
4-alarm fire in San Francisco's Inner Richmond damages homes overnight, over 30 displaced

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A four-alarm fire in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood early Friday morning has damaged several homes and displaced more than 30 people, firefighters said.

Shortly after 1:50 a.m., firefighters were called to the 500 block of 5th Avenue, between Balboa and Anza streets. The fire, which grew to four-alarms, involved five 3-story multi residential dwellings.

More than 130 firefighters responded to the fire, which was put under control around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters said at least 35 people were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is on scene assisting the affected residents.

"It's incomprehensible," said Madeleine Buzbee, who lives nearby. "There's many generations in all of these houses. This block is a very tight-knit community here on 5th Avenue."

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

