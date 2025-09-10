Watch CBS News
San Francisco India Basin shooting injured 6 people, police say in update

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police on Wednesday confirmed there were six people injured in the India Basin area shooting that happened Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 5:48 p.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Burke Avenue. Police at the time said there were four victims in the shooting.

One of them was found at the scene and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The three others were taken to the hospital before officers even arrived at the scene, police said.

On Wednesday, police confirmed there were an additional two victims.

They said "several other victims" were taken to the hospital before officers arrived at the scene. Their medical status is not known, police said.

One other victim was taken to the Highland Hospital in Oakland.

"The total number of victims who suffered gunshot wounds is six," police said. 

