San Francisco officials prep for more anti-ICE protests following demonstrations that turned violent

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and city officials announced preparations for more protests after police arrested 154 people Sunday night when an anti-ICE demonstration turned violent on city streets.



Sunday evening's rally drew about 400 people at its peak and was largely peaceful, Lurie said. As the crowd began to shrink, the remaining protesters became violent, he said. Two police officers were injured, Muni buses were vandalized, store windows were broken, and police recovered a gun at the scene at 200 Montgomery St.

"I understand why people are out on the streets," Lurie said. "The tactics being used across the country to target immigrant communities are meant to instill fear. Those tactics make members of our community less likely to work with law enforcement to report crimes and criminals. They make people afraid to go to work or send their kids to school. That all makes our city less safe."

Police officers confront protestors on Market Street in San Francisco during a rally against ICE operations, June 8, 2025. Minh Connors/Anadolu via Getty Images

Lurie urged protesters to remain peaceful at future demonstrations. City officials said they are working to uphold the city's sanctuary laws.

San Francisco Interim Police Chief Paul Yep said 147 of those arrested Sunday were released. One person is charged with felony aggravated assault against an officer, and six others were juveniles. Half of those arrested were San Francisco residents and half were from outside the city, Yep said. One officer was hospitalized.

"I also want our immigrant communities to know that we are committed to building trust with you," Yep said. "Immigration enforcement is the federal government's job. It is not the responsibility of the city. San Francisco has a long-standing sanctuary city ordinance that generally prohibits officers from participating in immigration enforcement."

San Francisco's policies generally prohibit the use of city resources to assist in the enforcement of federal immigration laws, Yep said. Last month, the Department of Homeland Security included San Francisco in a comprehensive list of sanctuary jurisdictions it said were "deliberately obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws and endangering American citizens."

"These sanctuary city politicians are endangering Americans and our law enforcement in order to protect violent criminal illegal aliens," said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in a press statement last month. "We are exposing these sanctuary politicians who harbor criminal illegal aliens and defy federal law. President Trump and I will always put the safety of the American people first. Sanctuary politicians are on notice: comply with federal law."

San Francisco Undersheriff Katherine Johnson said her office has prepared County Jail #1, commonly referred to as the intake and release facility for mass arrests. She said they are also prepared to open additional housing units should that need also arise.

"It's important to note that we do not enforce immigration laws," said Johnson. "However, violence and destruction of property is a different matter."

Department of Emergency Management Director Mary Ellen Carroll announced the activation of the agency's joint information center, which will remain activated throughout the rest of the week.

"We know today we have three known activities around the First Amendment, and we anticipate that probably we'll have more this week," said Carroll.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins urged anyone involved in these upcoming demonstrations to follow the law while expressing First Amendment speech.

"That is how we remain a leader in this country," Jenkins said. "Those who are committing acts of violence and vandalism are undermining the true mission of those who are standing up for what they believe. My job is to hold those who are doing that accountable."

City Attorney David Chiu said he was horrified and worried. He said the Trump administration is violating the Constitution every day, violating due process for immigrants and citizens, and violating democratic norms.

"Donald Trump wants the violence," said Chiu. "The Trump administration manufactured this crisis in Los Angeles, and vandalism and violence play right into their hands," Chiu said. "Our local law enforcement does not participate in ICE civil immigration enforcement, and they do not deserve the anger. Our local law enforcement is charged with keeping the peace and protecting property. San Francisco, we can do better than this. We can and must protest the erosion of democratic norms that is leading to authoritarianism. But we can and must protest without violence."

Julie Kirschbaum, director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, said her office will continue to push out any service-related impacts via social media, as well as the city's SF Alert system.

Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs Executive Director Jorge Rivas advised the city's immigrant population to seek information at the SF Immigrant Forum, an interagency and community resource center that serves as a central hub to access resources and information about legal help, health care, housing, social services, and more.

"We urge everyone, especially those in households with immigrants, to stay informed. Know your rights and reach out to trusted community groups for support," Rivas said.