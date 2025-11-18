San Francisco neighborhood frustrated with U.S. Navy over delay in radiation levels report

During a heated community meeting in Hunters Point, United States Navy leaders apologized for a delayed report showing traces of radioactive material at the nearby shipyard, a known superfund site.

Navy officials said they found small amounts of plutonium-239 in a heavy metal sample, but waited to perform several tests before releasing the information 11 months after the initial finding.

After the report sent shockwaves through the community, Navy spokesperson Michael Pound, apologized during a tense meeting held by the Hunters Point Shipyard Citizens Advisory Committee.

But, lifelong resident Arieann Harrison said the delayed response compounded years of distrust among Hunters Point residents who have long doubted the Navy's clean-up efforts.

"It tapped into some of my worst fears," Harrison said. "Me, from a health standpoint, I'm a mother and I'm a grandmother now, and I'm worried and concerned about my kids and about the greater community as it is."

Her fears were echoed in a crowd of frustrated residents who questioned the Navy's findings.

"Why weren't we notified first?" said resident Derek Leighnor.

Dr. Catherine Higley, a physicist and radio ecologist, who works with the Navy, tried to reassure the crowd that risk of cancer and other health issues are minimal.

"Mammoth Lakes, for example, a day hike up there would give you the same amount of radiation just from cosmic radiation," she said. "So, it's very small."

Still, Harrison demands accountability in the form of continued cleaning and transparency as the process unfolds.

"It's been years of neglect when it comes to this community in every way you can possibly imagine," Harrison said.