San Francisco group creates quilts to protest proposed federal cuts to HIV programs

The U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS is happening in Washington, D.C, this week and activists from San Francisco are getting ready to attend.

One group with the Save HIV Funding Coalition has created a quilt to highlight and visualize the potential impact of proposed federal cuts to HIV programs and services. Across it, it says "Stop the Cuts."

"Lives will be lost as a result of the loss of these critical programs," said organizer Ande Stone.

For Stone, the topic of HIV and AIDS is personal.

"I am gay," Stone stated. "I grew up in a rural area where there was less access to health care. I know many people that I love and care about who live with HIV. I'm using Prep to protect my sexual health. These services and programs are really critical to our community."

He feels like he's going back in time, having to fight for things that once were expected. He joined the national group Save HIV Funding Coalition. The group has grown in response to the Trump administration's efforts to reduce funding and infrastructure for helping people with HIV.

A quilt by the Save HIV Funding Coalition protesting proposed cuts to HIV/AIDS prevention programs. CBS

Now they're going to D.C. for the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS and they'll also display quilts on the National Mall.

"We will be joining activists from all over the nation to display the 'cuts kill' quilt panels in front of Congress," said Stone. "This is an homage to the AIDS memorial quilt of the 1980s as well as a stark warning to Congress of what could happen if they fail to take action."

Stone created the quilt with the help of more than 20 other people who either have the virus, know someone affected by it, have lost someone to it, or belong to a high-risk community taking preventive medication. They picked some of the aspects of HIV services they feel are most important, Prep access, Medicaid, and HIV Research, and wrote them on tombstones symbolizing the threat to their future existences.

At the top of the quilt is a ribbon.

"The red ribbon represents the HIV crisis and those who have lost their lives to this epidemic," Stone explained.

Stone says while he continues to worry about access to services, he's not worried about continuing the fight. He knows the LGBTQ community will come out in full force.

They've been doing it since before he was born.

"Our community is extremely resilient," said Stone. "Our community has gone through crisis before, including the AIDS crisis in the '80s. We know how to take care of ourselves, how to organize, mobilize and demand our rights, and we will continue to do that. That's why we are taking this fight to Washington, D.C."

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to NMAC, the organization hosting the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS, and the White House, seeking comment on the proposed funding cuts.