Annual San Francisco Greek Food Festival to support community outreach in Mission District

With the scent of roasted lamb and spices soon to fill the Mission District, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral is preparing to host its 74th annual San Francisco Greek Food Festival, a celebration of faith, community, and hospitality deeply rooted in tradition.

Now led by the newly appointed dean, Father Constantinos Economos, the cathedral - the first Greek Orthodox cathedral established in San Francisco - s undergoing a spiritual and physical renewal. Though its new main worship space remains under construction, the church community remains active and outward-focused.

"You know, the Mission District is the historical home of this church," said Constantinos. "We've actually been here for over 100 years, before a lot of people even moved into this neighborhood. So we want to be somebody who sets the tone in this neighborhood. Who leads by example."

That example, he said, begins with food.

The annual Greek Food Festival, taking place this weekend on the church grounds at 245 Valencia Street, is not only a major cultural event for the city but also a fundraiser to support the cathedral's growing outreach efforts, especially its community kitchen.

"Our community kitchen feeds about 150 people," said Constantinos. "And it's a sit-down dinner. It's personal. It's something we love doing, showing our Greek philoxenia."

The term is often translated as "friend to strangers" or "hospitality," reflects a deeper cultural and spiritual value.

"There's a word in Greek that says we have filotimo," he added. "It means it is an honor to host."

Beyond food, the festival showcases traditional Greek dance performances, live music, and handmade pastries. But Constantinos insists the cuisine is still the heart of the experience.

"We have all these things, vegetarian, non-vegetarian. You love meat? Come. We make lamb," he said with a laugh, alluding to a famous line from the film, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

Founded in 1921, Annunciation Cathedral has long been a spiritual home for generations of Greek Americans in the Bay Area. Today, it serves a growing and diverse congregation, many of whom volunteer at the festival and the church's charitable programs.

This year's festival runs from Friday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 21, with proceeds supporting its community initiatives, including the kitchen serving the greater Mission District.

"This is what the Orthodox Church asks us to do," Father Constantinos said. "We look at everyone as a neighbor who we must love as ourselves."



