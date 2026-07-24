San Francisco voters to again decide on Great Highway in November 2026 election

A measure that seeks to reverse the 2024 decision to close the Great Highway in San Francisco to motor vehicles for the creation of a park will go before voters in the upcoming November election, officials said.

The city's of Department of Elections confirmed Thursday that the measure has qualified for the ballot after supporters submitted more than 15,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would reopen a two-mile stretch of the road to cars and trucks on weekdays and keeping the road closed to motor vehicles on weekends and holidays.

The measure would reverse Proposition K, which was approved by 54% of voters in 2024. In March 2025, the Great Highway was closed for the creation of the Sunset Dunes park.

While the measure passed citywide, the plan caused backlash in the Sunset District, where voters recalled supervisor Joel Engardio, who had supported Proposition K.

Supervisor Alan Wong, who replaced Engardio, has voiced support for reopening the Great Highway to vehicles on weekdays. Wong attempted to place the measure on the June ballot but failed.

"While the measure will not move forward at this time, it is clear from continued community engagement that a compromise approach remains important. I am proud to stand with the Sunset District and will support a community-driven petition effort to put this measure on the ballot." Wong said in January.

Opponents of the measure said the plan would lead to the removal of park features such as picnic areas, seating and the skate park. An analysis from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department obtained by Mission Local claimed the removal of features would cost $14 million.

"This measure would destroy San Francisco's coastal park, requiring the City to tear out every park feature, and kill the 60% of park visits which happen on weekdays," said Lucas Lux, President of Friends of Sunset Dunes.

The group said a majority of the Board of Supervisors oppose the measure, including Board President Rafael Mandelman, Matt Dorsey, Bilal Mahmood, Myrna Melgar, Danny Sauter and Stephen Sherrill.

Election officials said the measure would receive its letter designation on Aug. 10.