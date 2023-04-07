Watch CBS News
San Francisco Giants host Kansas City Royals for home opener at Oracle Park

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Giants are holding their home opener Friday with a game against the Kansas City Royals at Oracle Park.

The 1:35 p.m. game is the first the Giants will play this season at home after starting 3-3 on a six-game road trip.

While the tarp was over the field at the ballpark due to the continuing rain overnight and into Friday morning, the forecast indicated the rain should let up by first pitch.

Fans coming out for the game will be able to try new food offerings at the ballpark for the 2023 season, such as crab fries or a jerk chicken and Swiss cheese chimichanga.

The opening series against Kansas City will be all day games, with 1:05 p.m. first pitches on Saturday and Sunday that will also feature fan giveaways. On Saturday, the first 20,000 fans will receive a Giants-themed two flaps down hat, while on Sunday the first 7,500 children ages 14 and under will receive a Brandon Crawford T-shirt in honor of the Giants' longtime shortstop.

More information about the Giants and Oracle Park can be found on the team's website at https://www.mlb.com/giants.

