San Francisco Giants 2026 schedule released; season opener at home vs. Yankees

Oracle Park in San Francisco will host the first game of the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season as the Giants face the New York Yankees, the league announced Tuesday.

The Giants are set to host the Bronx Bombers in a primetime matchup set for Wednesday, March 25. Meanwhile, the remaining 28 teams will begin their seasons the following day.

Following an off day on Thursday, March 26, the opening series vs. the Yankees will conclude on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.

Opening at home is a rare occurrence for the Giants. Next year's home opener will be only the third time in 19 years that the Giants will begin the season in San Francisco.

Other highlights of the 2026 season schedule:

• The Giants will face the rival Los Angeles Dodgers at home with an early season series (Apr. 21-23) and with the final series of the regular season (Sep. 25-27.) Meanwhile, the Giants will travel to Dodger Stadium for series set for May 11-13 and Sep. 18-20.

• The Giants will head to West Sacramento to face the Athletics for a series scheduled for May 15-17. The Athletics, who left Oakland at the end of the 2024 season, will return to the Bay Area for a three-game series at Oracle Park the following month (June 23-25).

• Following June's blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco, the Giants slugger is set to return to Fenway Park for a three-game series from Aug. 21 through 23.

• In 2026, the Giants will be at home on Mother's Day (May 10 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates), Memorial Day (May 25 vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks) and Labor Day (Sep. 7 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals). Meanwhile, the team will be on the road on Father's Day (June 21 at Miami) and the 4th of July (at Colorado).

The full 2026 schedule can be found here.