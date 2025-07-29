San Francisco gas ban could include homes, businesses undergoing renovations

San Francisco contractor says more people moving away from gas appliances

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco may update the gas ban ordinance to include homes and businesses undergoing major renovations.

The ordinance, backed by Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman, would require buildings that fit the bill's criteria to convert all gas water heating, heating and cooling systems, and cooking appliances to electric.

The amendment would apply to buildings undergoing major wall-to-ceiling renovations and load-bearing elements that support at least 30% of the property.

Mandelman told CBS News Bay Area that the updated ordinance is necessary for a greener San Francisco.

"I do think the climate crisis is real. The health impacts of natural gas and fossil fuels are real, and we can't ignore them," Mandelman said. "We have to address them."

The city has been slowly phasing out natural gas since 2020, when the original ordinance was passed to reduce emissions.

Since then, all new builds are required to use electrical appliances.

"We can't say that every conversion of a building is going, or every major retrofit is going to involve that building going all electric, but it's pushing in that direction."

Buildings with gas appliances protected under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act are exempt. Mandelman also said affordable housing units get a temporary exemption.

Justin Spillman, a contractor for Ace Plumbing and Rooter, said he's seeing San Francisco's push for electric appliances unfold in real time.

"They want their energy bills to go down. They want to get ahead of the curve when it comes to the changes that are happening in the emissions goals in the city."

He said his company is getting more inquiries from people interested in making the switch. Geran Checkley, one of his clients, said he thinks the ordinance is a necessary one.

"We already know we want to electrify our house for environmental and climate reasons, and for health and safety reasons," Geran said.

But Checkley said the only drawback to the amendment is the price tag. Even with state and federal rebates, he estimated he'll pay thousands for this update.

"I am a supporter of the effort to electrify our city. What I would also like to see is state and city changes that make it more efficient and cheaper."

The city, state, and federal government offer rebates for electrifying homes and businesses, depending on the type of projects.