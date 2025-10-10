How to watch the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show Spectacular
Celebrations and events for San Francisco Fleet Week were underway on Friday, with some major changes due to the U.S. government shutdown. The opening ceremonies were set to take place along the city's waterfront beginning just after noon Friday, ahead of the main event, the Fleet Week Air Show.
Instead of the traditional U.S. Navy ships and the iconic Blue Angels, this year's Fleet Week is featuring international fleets along with other civilian contributors. Headlining the Air Show this year will be the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds precision flying team, performing Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Also performing will be the Northern California-based Patriots Jet Team, a civilian-owned team featuring former Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots.
How to watch the San Francisco Fleet Week Spectacular
CBS News Bay Area will provide live coverage of the San Francisco Fleet Week Spectacular
- When: Oct. 10, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT
- Local TV: KPIX San Francisco, virtual channel 5 and cable channel 12. The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.
- Stream: Watch at CBS News Bay Area website and YouTube channel, on the CBS News app, on Pluto TV, and in the video player above.