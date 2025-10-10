How to watch the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show Spectacular

Celebrations and events for San Francisco Fleet Week were underway on Friday, with some major changes due to the U.S. government shutdown. The opening ceremonies were set to take place along the city's waterfront beginning just after noon Friday, ahead of the main event, the Fleet Week Air Show.

Instead of the traditional U.S. Navy ships and the iconic Blue Angels, this year's Fleet Week is featuring international fleets along with other civilian contributors. Headlining the Air Show this year will be the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds precision flying team, performing Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Also performing will be the Northern California-based Patriots Jet Team, a civilian-owned team featuring former Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds flight demonstration team performs a rehearsal flying over the Plains of Abraham in Old Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 25, 2025. Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

How to watch the San Francisco Fleet Week Spectacular

