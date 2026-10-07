Coast Guard stresses boating safety ahead of San Francisco Fleet Week

As thousands of people prepare to head to San Francisco's waterfront and onto the Bay for Fleet Week, the U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters that the celebration comes with serious safety risks.

Coast Guard crews will patrol San Francisco Bay, conducting safety checks, enforcing restricted areas and standing ready to respond to emergencies.

For Coast Guard crews who regularly conduct search-and-rescue operations on the bay, the dangers are familiar.

"On the bay, in the river, if you're on the water in any type of boat, there's always a danger there," said Jacob Whitlock of the Coast Guard.

Whitlock will be among the Coast Guard personnel conducting safety checks during Fleet Week. Crews will make sure boaters have required safety equipment, including life jackets and sound-producing devices.

Lt. Max Holloway said the San Francisco sector is one of the Coast Guard's busiest for search-and-rescue operations, in part because conditions can change rapidly.

"The conditions have something to do with that, the weather, tides and currents," Holloway said. "The conditions can change drastically."

Those dangers were underscored by a deadly boating accident near Alcatraz this summer. In July, the Volare, a boat carrying 20 people, capsized near Alcatraz Island. Four people died in the incident.

"It's a very unfortunate case, but a gentle reminder that the bay is a very dynamic marine environment," Holloway said.

Life jackets will be a major focus of the Coast Guard's safety message during Fleet Week.

According to Coast Guard recreational boating statistics, 87% of drowning victims in 2024 were not wearing a life jacket in cases where life-jacket use was known.

"We wear our life jackets every time we get on a vessel," Petty Officer Kenneth Wiese said. "We encourage everyone else to do so."

For some of the Coast Guard personnel who will be on the water during Fleet Week, the mission is personal.

"I love saving lives and used to do it every day on the beach and thought the Coast Guard would be perfect for it," Seaman Aiden Schoettler said.

Whitlock said helping someone make it safely home is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

"You're able to help someone and get them home safe," Whitlock said. "It feels you've accomplished something for the day, and that feels good."

During Fleet Week, the Coast Guard will also enforce restricted areas on San Francisco Bay. Recreational boats will be kept out of the designated air show box during performances and must remain at least 500 yards from participating naval vessels while they are underway during the Parade of Ships.