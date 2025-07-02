San Francisco deputies find 1,600 pounds of illegal fireworks inside stolen U-Haul truck

A stolen U-Haul truck stopped by San Francisco Sheriff's deputies Tuesday was found to contain more than 1,600 pounds of illegal fireworks, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office said two of its deputies assigned to a drug enforcement task force were in the city's Mission District when dispatchers alerted them to a stolen U-Haul captured on an automated license plate reader camera.

At about 1:30 p.m., the deputies located the truck in the Bayview District and they conducted a felony vehicle stop. According to the Sheriff's Office, the U-Haul contained 1,648 pounds of illegal fireworks and explosives.

Illegal fireworks evidence seized by San Francisco Sheriff's deputies, June 1, 2025. San Francisco Sheriff's Office

The driver and passenger of the U-Haul were arrested and booked on 36 felony charges at San Francisco County Jail.

The San Francisco Police Department's bomb squad responded and took custody of the fireworks and explosives.