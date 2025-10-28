San Francisco firefighters rescue dog that went over cliff at Fort Funston
A dog that went over a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco on Tuesday was rescued by firefighters rappelling down the side of the cliff.
The incident was reported at around noon above Funston Beach at the park in the southwest corner of the city.
The San Francisco Fire Department said on social media that fire crews performed a low-angle rope rescue of the dog, which fell about 40 feet over the cliff.
The dog apparently was not injured and was returned to its owner.