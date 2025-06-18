Watch CBS News
San Francisco mayor announces pilot program for firefighters to get cancer screening tests

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
San Francisco's firefighters could get cancer screening tests through a proposed city initiative, Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Tuesday.

The initiative would give active-duty firefighters over the age of 40 with at least five years of service access to image scans and screenings, the city said.

"You are the protectors of our city, and now, we're here to protect you," Lurie said. "I'm proud to announce this investment for cancer screenings for firefighters across San Francisco. We know screenings save lives—when we catch cancer early, it drastically increases the survival rate of our firefighters. This investment is about honoring the people who dedicate their lives to protecting ours." 

Lurie said his proposed budget includes a $500,000 investment for the program, and that it would be led by the city's fire department.

The initiative is modeled after the San Francisco Firefighter Cancer Prevention Foundation's program.

"The SFFCPF program this pilot program will be modeled after demonstrated high participation and effective early detection, identifying cancers that might have otherwise gone undiagnosed until more advanced stages," the city said.

According to the city's press release, Lurie would use private contributions to fully fund the program and ensure it continues to operate. The mayor's office said Lurie is currently working with the Board of Supervisors on legislation to allow him to raise that money.

The mayor's office said the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 798, the SFCPF, and the Fire Department will be helping design the pilot before its launch. 

