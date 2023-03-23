San Francisco Fire thanks nurse, off-duty doctor who gave CPR to driver on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Fire Department on Thursday thanked a nurse and an off-duty doctor who helped a driver in distress by providing them with CPR on the Bay Bridge, according to authorities.

While there weren't many details available about the incident, the Twitter account of the San Francisco Fire Department's Public Information Officer referred to it in a post Thursday afternoon. The post thanked CHP officers from the San Francisco and Golden Gate Divisions as well as the off-duty doctor and nurse "who started CPR on the driver of a car on 80WB, Bay Bridge today."

Thank you to the @CHPSanFrancisco @CHP_GoldenGate CHP Officer, with Nurse and off-duty doctor who started CPR on the driver of a car on 80WB, Bay Bridge today. CPR saves lives and we are all hoping for a positive outcome with this driver. pic.twitter.com/CheJYGElKA — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 23, 2023

"We are all hoping for a positive outcome with this driver," the tweet added.

While fire officials did not say when the rescue of the driver happened Thursday, the @511SFBay Twitter account posted about a disabled car on the westbound Bay Bridge west of Treasure Island Road at around 11:15 a.m. that briefly blocked the left lane.

Disabled Vehicle on Westbound I-80 West of Treasure Island Rd in San Francisco. Left Lane Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 23, 2023

San Francisco Fire has not confirmed if that was the same incident where the driver was provided CPR.