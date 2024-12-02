San Francisco Federal Building renamed in honor of Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi

The 18-story San Francisco Federal Building was formally dedicated to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a ceremony held Monday morning.

The ceremony included the unveiling of a new sign outside the building and the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus singing the national anthem.

There was a host of speakers honoring Pelosi, including former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo.

Pelosi -- the first female speaker of the House and current representative for California's 11th district -- has served San Francisco in Congress for 37 years.

Opened in 2007, the building houses offices for Pelosi along with the Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Transportation.