67-year-old San Francisco pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle in city's Richmond District

Latest fatal hit-and-run in San Francisco a sign of concerning trend in elderly pedestrian deaths

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in San Francisco's Richmond District early Monday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported at about 12:05 a.m. in the area of Geary Boulevard and Second Avenue. Officers arrived and found the pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital but died there, San Francisco police said.

The driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.

The name of the person who died was not immediately available, but the pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said the victim was 67 years old.

The case was the eighth pedestrian death in San Francisco this year, according to the group, which is calling on the city to take additional measures to address traffic safety.

Walk SF says Geary Boulevard is on the city's "high-injury network" of about 12% of San Francisco streets where about 68% of its traffic collisions occur.

"Geary Boulevard is deadly by design," Walk SF spokesperson Marta Lindsey said in a statement. "It's incredibly wide, with six travel lanes. With such a long distance to cross, pedestrians are extremely vulnerable. The wider a street is, the faster drivers go, making the stakes very high if a crash occurs."