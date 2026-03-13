Dumpsters to be placed in San Francisco neighborhood in effort to reduce illegal dumping

From paper bags to plastic wraps, Earl Shaddix has seen it all.

"Some of the things you find are always interesting. You know, I'm curious as to what some of this stuff is all about," Shaddix said.

His neighborhood in Bayview-Hunter's Point is usually littered with trash from illegal dumping. But Friday nights and Saturday mornings are particularly bad. It's not uncommon for garbage to be dumped on the side of the roads in piles; some of it is dangerous.

"There's a lot of reasons for this, but I think anybody from here or anywhere that walks around or drives around or rides their bike and sees garbage dumped," Shaddix said. "You know, it's not a good feeling, like, you know, it's not fair."

The city installed security cameras, implemented fines that can reach up to $1,000 and even conducted sting operations to stop the dumping.

But Shaddix, who regularly volunteers weekly with a small group, said he needs more support from the city.



City supervisor Shamann Walton vowed to help.

"It sends a message to community that one people don't care about community as a whole, and they definitely don't care about the people of Bayview-Hunter's Point," Walton said.

Walton partnered with Recology and the San Francisco Public Works Department to launch a free, public dumpster program near trouble spots, like Shafter Avenue and Lane Street.

The dumpsters will arrive on Friday nights at 6 p.m. and get picked up by 6 a.m. Saturday.

"Our major hope is to make sure that folks are responsible. Put trash in the trash, don't dump on our streets, and maybe we will see that people can act responsibly," Walton said.

This program will last for two months. Walton said that could change if there's a difference. But that would depend on the community.

"I think by placing those dumpsters there, that might be a winning strategy to get a lot of this garbage off the corridor," Shaddix said. "Because now they have a place to take it to, as long as people get word of the dumpsters are free."