San Francisco lawyer brings "Doloresaurus" to life for prehistoric Halloween

In a cramped garage right across from San Francisco's Dolores Park, something prehistoric has emerged.

"It looks like it's good to go," Trevor Mead said, making a final check before his latest transformation.

For the past three years, Mead, a San Francisco lawyer and artist, has been working on a monster of a project. He flips a switch, steps inside, adjusts the controls — and just like that, the creature comes to life.

Meet the Doloresaurus, a seven-foot-tall, fifteen-foot-long glowing dinosaur on a mission to light up people's lives. About once a week, he roams the neighborhood, stomping his way into people's hearts.

"That is the best Halloween costume I've ever seen," said local Stephanie Gladney.

"Only in San Francisco! Trust, only in San Francisco," added Brendon Milan-Howells, another parkgoer.

Mead said the idea first hatched in 2023, when he saw a dinosaur art installation and wondered, "What if I made my own?" Only his version is less Jurassic Park and more Dolores Park.

"It is spreading joy at exactly the time and place we need it the most," Mead said.

With PVC bones and skin made of foam lined with LED lights, the Doloresaurus can roam the streets for up to six hours at a time. Mead said this is just the first hatchling — he hopes to build a whole herd so others can roam their own stomping grounds.

At the end of the night, this dino headed back to his cave, a reminder that sometimes, even the craziest idea can spark a kind of joy that never goes extinct.

"When I'm done, I'm tired," Mead said, "but it's always satisfying, especially when nothing broke."